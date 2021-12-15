comscore

After Kareena Kapoor Khan tests positive for COVID-19, BMC seals four buildings in Khar and Bandra

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for COVID-19 on December 12, a few days after they partied at filmmaker Karan Johar's residence in Bandra. Apart from the two actresses, two stars of the series The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives - Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor have also tested positive.  After the four tested positive, the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) has sealed their buildings in Bandra and Khar. Reportedly, the BMC has also sealed filmmaker Karan Johar's building.

Apart from that, the civic body has also decided to set up Covid-19 testing camps as a precautionary measure. BMC has decided to organize testing camps at the Satguru Sharan Building (Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence), Residency Building (Karan Johar’s residence), Sarkar Heritage (Amrita Arora’s residence), and Kiran Apartment (Seema Khan’s residence).

On Sunday, Kapoor and Arora’s test results came positive. They were tested on Saturday after showing mild symptoms. Following the development, the civic body did contact tracing of all 30 high-risk contacts of both the actors. They have been asked to remain home quarantine.

ALSO READ:Kareena Kapoor Khan’s team reveals a guest at Karan Johar’s party was ‘coughing heavily’

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

