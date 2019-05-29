Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 29.05.2019 | 11:29 AM IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan shoots her FIRST episode of Dance India Dance as a JUDGE (Details inside)

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kareena Kapoor Khan has made her debut on Television by following her BFF Malaika Arora’s footsteps. She like Malla has become a judge on a dance reality show. Bebo shot for her first episode on Tuesday in Film City for Dance India Dance: Battle Of The Champions. She was there all day with her co panelists Rapper Raftaar and Bosco Martis, choreographer of Bosco-Caesar team. Not just this, Kareena made an entry with an awesome sauce dance medley.

She danced to all her hit songs. Kareena, a true professional, wants to complete her work here before she leaves for London to shoot Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan.

While Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to dazzle us on small screen, her husband Saif Ali Khan is set to come back as Sartaj Singh with Sacred Games 2 on Netflix. It is really interesting to see how both have managed their careers after birth of their baby boy Taimur.

Also Read: What’s Your Pick: Kareena Kapoor Khan in Mahima Mahajan or Rahul Mishra?

