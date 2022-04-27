comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.04.2022 | 8:30 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jersey Heropanti 2 Jayeshbhai Jordaar Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 K.G.F – Chapter 2 Dasvi
follow us on

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma to kick off Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X in Darjeeling

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Back in March 2022, Netflix announced that Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma were coming together to star in Sujoy Ghosh's untitled film. It is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino’s most acclaimed works, "The Devotion of Suspect X". Now, the makers plan to kick off the first schedule in Darjeeling next week.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma to kick off Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X in Darjeeling

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma to kick off Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X in Darjeeling

In the first week of May, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma will head to Darjeeling to film key scenes at the hill station. A daily reports that a part of the production unit will erect a set in Mumbai's Mehboob Studios. The schedule for the same will begin in May end.

The film is produced by 12th Street Entertainment, Northern Lights Films in association with Boundscript and Kross Pictures and marks Kareena Kapoor Khan’s streaming debut. Sujoy Ghosh will be producing the film along with Jay Shewakramani, Akshai Puri, and Thomas Kim.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan invite their ‘best squad’, enjoy dinner with Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Dhanush's first look from the Russo…

TXT announce first world tour ACT: LOVE…

Megan Thee Stallion tearfully recalled Tory…

Sony announces third installment for Tom…

The Weeknd and Sam Levinson’s HBO series The…

Zareen Khan's mother admitted to the ICU;…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification