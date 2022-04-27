Deepika Padukone will be part of the competition jury at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. French actor Vincent Lindon will be the president of the jury whereas Deepika will be joined by actor-director Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, directors Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The Palme d’Or winner will be announced on May 28. Deepika Padukone, who has been regular on the red carpets of Cannes, is expected to be making an appearance on all 10 days.

Deepika Padukone to be jury member at the Cannes Film Festival 2022

"It is a great honor and source of pride to be entrusted, in the midst of the tumult of all the events we are going through in the world, with the splendid, weighty task of chairing the Jury of the 75th International Cannes Film Festival. With my Jury, we will strive to take the best possible care of the films of the future, all of which carry the same secret hope of courage, loyalty, and freedom, with a mission to move the greatest number of women and men by speaking to them of their common wounds and joys. Culture helps the human soul to rise and hope for tomorrow," said Vincent Lindon, Jury President.

On the website, the bio for Deepika reads, "Indian Actress, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Deepika Padukone, is a huge star in her country. actor, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur from India. With over 30 feature films to her credit, she made her English language film debut as the female lead in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, co-starring with Vin Diesel. She is also the principal of Ka Productions, the production company behind Chhapaak and ‘83, in which she also starred, as well as the upcoming film The Intern. Credits include Gehraiyaan and Padmaavat, as well as the award-winning and critically acclaimed film Piku. In 2015, she set up The Live Love Laugh Foundation, whose programs and initiatives aim to destigmatize mental illness and raise awareness about the importance of mental health. In 2018, Time Magazine named her one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World."

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next star in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Nag Ashwin's next with Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan, The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan, Draupadi and a Hollywood project.

