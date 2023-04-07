In the current woke world, many of the 90s films have come under the radar as audiences are rethinking the way the offensive way in which certain things were being portrayed in films. On the other hand, celebs too have become uninhibited in taking a stand about something they don’t believe in it. Dia Mirza is one such actor who is unafraid to raise her voice and this time around, she opened up about her opinion on her debut film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (RHTDM). In a recent interview, the actress confessed that the film portrayed certain things in the wrong manner.

Dia Mirza reveals that she would ‘question certain aspects’ of RHTDM if she was offered the film today

For the unversed, RHTDM showcased Maddy (R Madhavan) who pretends to be someone else to woo a girl named Reena (Dia) who is intended to marry Sam (Saif Ali Khan). The film has often come under the radar on social media as many of the Gen Z users have criticised it for overlooking the ‘stalker’ trait of Maddy in the name of love. In an interview with Outlook India, Dia Mirza opened up about how she would have reacted if Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (RHTDM) was offered to her today.

She said, “If I was offered that film (today), I would question certain aspects of the film and hope that the writers would change it. I internalized some aspects of that film and realized that had to do with the right propagation of love. I am strongly against stalking. I think it is a terrible thing to do. Not only does Maddy's character stalk Reena, but he also lies to her. Of course, she breaks off the relationship with him once she discovers the truth only to then realize that he is remorseful and genuinely loves and cares for her.”

She went on to add, “But there is no justification in this world for stalking, lying is bad, and stalking is worse. I know that some films have been made in the recent past that had similar scenes that have done exceptionally well at the box-office. I guess as a society we don’t perceive stalking as a bad thing. I feel our films are responsible for spreading that sense of falsehood as the right thing.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Dia Mirza says, “Heroes working with younger actresses reduces opportunities for 35+ women”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.