Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan jetted off to Switzerland to celebrate Christmas and ring in the New Year. After three long years, the family has flown to Gstaad to enjoy the beautiful snow-capped mountains. Kareena is leaving no stone unturned to enjoy the family with her husband and kids. The actress recently shared a family photo featuring Saif Ali Khan and their kids Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan.

The picture-perfect moment captures Kareena in a black jacket with matching pants and sunglasses. Meanwhile, Saif also opted for a black outfit paired up with sunglasses and grey shoes. Talking about Jeh, the little munchkin can be seen posing for the click in a dark blue jacket and pants while Taimur wore a pair of neon green pants teamed up with a black shirt. The sun-kissed picture shows them sitting on a fallen tree trunk with a car, pine trees, houses and snow in the background.

Instagramming the family photo, the Ki & Ka actress wrote a short caption, which read, “The countdown begins… / 29-12-2022 / ???????? / What is that in Tim’s mouth? Strawberry lollipop anyone?” Among many others, director Zoya Akhtar reacted to the post and dropped a couple of red-heart emoticons in the comments section. Meanwhile, a section of fans goes gaga over Tim and Jeh.

Coming to the professional front, the 42-year-old actress was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The film was an official remake of a classic Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. She has multiple releases for next year in her kitty, including The Devotion of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Recently, she was shooting for a Hansal Mehta directorial. Besides this, the actress has also signed a project with Rhea Kapoor titled The Crew, in which she will co-star with Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

