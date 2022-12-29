Popular Indian actor and screenwriter Siddharth Suryanarayan, who is widely known by his first name, alleged that his parents were harassed at the Madurai airport for 20 minutes. As soon as the actor shared his plight through an Instagram story, a lot of speculations and rumours about the incident started floating on the internet. To clear all of that for once and all, on December 29, Siddharth penned a long note to explain what “exactly” happened at the Madurai airport.

In a carousel post, the Rang De Basanti actor shared the details of the alleged harassment. In his note, he stated that after he shared the incident on social media, he has been receiving several messages from people sharing their own experiences. Giving a detailed account of the alleged harassment, Siddharth stated that security officials flagged his 70-year-old mother's purse and also shouted at his sister “for carrying medical injections”.

“The CISF individual who sat behind glass kept scrutinising our IDs repeatedly including the children's passports. He then looked at my face and Adhaar card and shouted "yeh tum ho?" When I told him it was me and asked him why he asked me that question when my ID looks exactly like I do, he said he had doubts. Then the next individual shouted at us asking 'Hindi samajhte hain na?' And before we answered, rudely went on to throw out any ipad or phones that he found. After my bag cleared, he then took out my earphones and threw them on the tray,” read an excerpt of his post.

In the caption of his post, Siddharth wrote, “The other day at Madurai Airport… This is all I have to say about that.” He also signed off by saying, “Moving on,” followed by a red heart emoticon. In the comments section, many extended their support to the actor while a section of them shared that they too had a similar experience in the past.

