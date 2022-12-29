Bollywood Hungama hosted its roundtable with actresses who made a mark in 2022 in films. Five actresses including Bhumi Pednekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakul Preet Singh, Alaya F, and Huma Qureshi were a part of the conversation that went from their performances this year to pay parity and intimacy. The actresses spoke about several aspects of their careers including the importance of having intimacy coordinators on sets. In the past few years, intimacy coaches have become an important part of the shoot to take the actors through the process smoothly.

EXCLUSIVE: Huma Qureshi says filming Badlapur rape scene was traumatic; she felt ‘rage’: ‘I went back home and my hands were shaking’

Speaking at the Bollywood Hungama Actresses Round Table 2022 presented by Astroyogi, Huma Qureshi recalled shooting the Badlapur rape scene, which left her traumatized. The film featured her playing the role of a sex worker. As the conversation revolved around intimacy coaches playing a major role in recent years in the movies, she recalled shooting the Badlapur scene. “I play a sex worker. That’s why I did the film because, for me, it was such a beautiful thing to explore how can we make people feel bad for a sex worker who we judge so freely and who can also be raped and that she is also a woman at the end of the day. I love that thing in that character but while doing the scene, I was a wreck,” she explained.

She said that she felt the safest with Sriram Raghavan and Varun Dhawan. “They were all amazing. But, it’s a lot. I remember going back to my room and I was fully clothed the whole time and it was all simulated but I went back home and my hands were shaking. You are not feeling it for other person but you are there. I felt rage because you want to hit the person back and you can’t. I just felt rage. I had to really calm myself down," she said.

The film starred Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam, and Radhika Apte. It was helmed by Sriram Raghavan.

Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi was most recently seen in Monica O My Darling and Double XL.

