Kareena Kapoor has emerged as Bollywood's reigning queen. Recent reports indicate that she has become the highest tax-paying female celebrity in India for 2024.

Thanks to her impressive earnings from successful films, endorsements, and various business ventures, Kareena has paid a remarkable sum in taxes, surpassing all other female stars in the entertainment industry

According to the list, Kareena Kapoor paid ₹20 crore in taxes, making her the top tax-paying female celebrity. She is followed by Kiara Advani, who paid ₹12 crore.

Katrina Kaif, who is third with ₹11 crore. No other female celebrities are included in this ranking.

Kareena's most recent film, Crew, was a major box office success. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the movie also starred Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

According to reports, actor Shah Rukh Khan paid the most tax among all Indian celebrities in 2024. Shah Rukh, who has delivered blockbuster hits raking in over ₹2,000 crore globally, paid a tax of ₹92 crore. He is followed by Vijay who paid ₹80 crore as tax. Salman Khan gave a tax of ₹75 crore.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will soon appear in the upcoming thriller The Buckingham Murders. Co-produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, Hansal Mehta, and Kareena herself (marking her debut as a producer), the film is set in London and follows Kareena's role as a detective and working mother investigating a complex case.

The movie, which features dialogue in 80% English and 20% Hindi, also includes Ranveer Brar in its cast. It received a standing ovation at its premiere at the BFI London Film Festival earlier this year and is directed by Hansal Mehta.

