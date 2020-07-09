Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.07.2020 | 4:39 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Karan Patel was approached for Naagin 4 before Kasautii Zindagii Kay, but Ekta Kapoor decided otherwise

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Karan Patel is all set to win hearts as the new Mr. Bajaj in Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes starrer Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show has already witnessed a couple more replacements and with Karan Patel joining the cast, the fresh episodes are bound to get more exciting. After his look was revealed, his fans went crazy for all the right reasons. Before he was approached for the role of Mr. Bajaj, Ekta Kapoor had considered him for Naagin 4 and Karan Patel was approached for the same.

Karan Patel was approached for Naagin 4 before Kasautii Zindagii Kay, but Ekta Kapoor decided otherwise

However, in his conversation with another portal, Karan Patel revealed that Ekta Kapoor decided to not cast him in Naagin 4 since she was already considering him for Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He joked about it and said it won’t look good if I’m playing an intense character like Mr. Bajaj on one hand and on the other, I’m a snake. So, they decided not to go ahead with it. Speaking of his new co-stars, Karan Patel revealed that he had seen Parth around the set but they have never interacted with each other nor have they met before.

Making an appearance on-screen on July 13, Karan Patel is very excited to be a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Also Read: Karan Patel reacts to Ankita Bhargava’s miscarriage post, says she was the stronger one among them

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SCOOP: Ranveer Singh to make a special…

Varun Dhawan provides financially help to…

Jagdeep, Soorma Bhopali of Sholay, passes…

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Bihar Court…

Rakul Preet Singh has partnered with Million…

Salman Khan reportedly blocks a studio in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification