Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has decided to part ways with Chinese mobile brand OPPO amid the tension between India and China after 20 of Indian soldiers were martyred in Galwan Valley. The actor has not made an official announcement but was seen using a different phone brand when he posted a picture of himself on July 8. He was seen using the iPhone instead.

According to a source, "Kartik Aaryan has become the first celebrity to cut ties with a Chinese brand. The actor won't be endorsing it anymore but is yet to make an announcement."

On June 18, CAIT, Confederation of All India Trades penned an open letter in which the celebrities were asked not to promote any brand related to China.

