Kartik Aaryan won’t endorse THIS Chinese phone brand anymore amid tension between India and China

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has decided to part ways with Chinese mobile brand OPPO amid the tension between India and China after 20 of Indian soldiers were martyred in Galwan Valley. The actor has not made an official announcement but was seen using a different phone brand when he posted a picture of himself on July 8. He was seen using the iPhone instead.

According to a source, "Kartik Aaryan has become the first celebrity to cut ties with a Chinese brand. The actor won't be endorsing it anymore but is yet to make an announcement."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Yes. I am that Bua who needs to click the sky every time there is a cloud ⛅️

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

On June 18, CAIT, Confederation of All India Trades penned an open letter in which the celebrities were asked not to promote any brand related to China.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan responds to paparazzi who asked him to hit the road

