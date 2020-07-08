Karan Patel is all set to portray Mr. Bajaj on Kasautii Zindagii Kay and has started shooting for his role in the show. While the fans can’t wait to see their favourite back on screen, his role will be very different from the previous one and it is just another reason for his fans to be excited. Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava have been blessed with a daughter and have named her Mehr. Before they welcomed their daughter, Ankita suffered a miscarriage and opened up about it on social media only a couple of weeks ago.

Karan and Ankita kept their second pregnancy under wraps until the baby came along and are now enjoying the parental bliss. Karan Patel, in his conversation with another portal, reacted to her post and said that if you are human you will feel the pain and said that it was a heartwarming post. He further hoped that no one has to go through this and understands that life goes on. Speaking of being each other’s support, Karan said that it is important to not let the mishaps get to you but at the same time be strong enough to let your partner rely on you. He says it’s important for one of the either to stay strong and in their case it was Ankita.

Take a look at Ankita’s post.

As for Karan Patel’s role as Mr. Bajaj, he makes his first appearance on July 13.

