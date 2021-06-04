Bollywood Hungama

Salman Khan and Netflix India step up to help stunt artists of the entertainment industry

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Covid-19 hit the nation and many stunt artists in the entertainment industry have been left unemployed with no other source of income as shootings have been halted. Even after the shoots resumed, only a few of them got back to work due to the strict Covid-19 guidelines.

Now, it seems finally a ray of hope has come again for these artists as Salman Khan and Netflix India have stepped up to help the stunt artists registered under the Movie Stunt Artistes Association. The General Secretary of the association, action director Aejaz Gulab, in a conversation with a tabloid, said that they didn't receive any help until now. They are now getting help from Salman Khan, and the money will be transferred into the accounts of association members. He also said that even Netflix will be helping their association so there is some relief for the members who have been sitting at home without work.

Earlier during the first wave of Covid-19, Tiger Shroff and Ajay Devgn also extended help to the stunt artists.

Also Read: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 set dismantled after no clarity on resumption of shoots in Maharashtra

