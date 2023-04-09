Filmmaker Karan Johar has been at the centre of a nepotism debate. In July 2020, following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, there was a massive public outcry against nepotism in the film industry, with many accusing Johar and other star kids of getting unfair advantages over outsiders. On top of that, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ recent explosive interview with Dax Shepard on his podcast, Armchair Expert, has once again sparked conversation around “lobbying and bullying” in Bollywood.

Karan Johar’s cryptic message sparks speculation amid career sabotage allegations: “Laga Lo Ilzaam”

While Priyanka’s remarks on the podcast were making rounds online, an old video of Karan Johar admitting that he campaigned against Anushka Sharma added fuel to the fire. For the unversed, in the old video, Karan joked that he wanted to ‘murder’ Anushka Sharma’s career during his interaction at the 18th MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in 2016. Amid all the backlash on the internet, the filmmaker has dropped a cryptic post on his Instagram story section, which is perceived to be related to the controversy.

On Saturday evening, KJo wrote, “Laga lo ilzaam, hum jhukne waalon mein se nahi, jhoot ka ban jao ghulam, hum bolne waalon mein se nahi, jitna neecha dikhaoge, jitne aarop lagaoge, hum girne waalon mein se nahi, humara karam humari Vijay hai, aap utha lo talvaar, Hum marne waalon mein se nahi.”

It seems that the 50-year-old filmmaker is making it crystal clear that he is not afraid of false accusations or attempts to bring him down. Instead, he is focused on his own actions and believes that his successes will speak for him. He also implies that their opponents are using false accusations, while he will not resort to such tactics.

Coming to the professional front, Karan will be returning to direction after seven years with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt along with Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi playing pivotal roles. It is slated to release on July 28.

