The former India cricketer is also offended to see the actors wearing footwear inside temple premises.

‘Yentamma’ song: Ex-Indian cricketer fumes at the outfit in the Salman Khan song for ‘degrading south Indian culture’, appeals to CBFC for a ban

With more than 43 million views across social media and video streaming platforms, within two days of its release, Salman Khan’s song ‘Yentamma’ from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has taken the nation by storm. While a section of Salman’s fans is continuously showering love on the song, former India leg spinner and commentator Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has now shared his take on the same. Reacting to the song, he blasted it due to the allegedly inappropriate use of mundu (dhoti), saying that it is “highly ridiculous” and “degrading the South Indian culture”.

For the unversed, in ‘Yentamma’, the music video shows Salman Khan and South star Venkatesh twinning in bright yellow shirts, mundu and sunglasses. In fact, popular actor Ram Charan also made a brief cameo in the song.

Coming back to Sivaramakrishnan’s comment, he re-shared a tweet, which had a glimpse of the song, and wrote, “This is highly ridiculous and degrading our South Indian culture. This is not a LUNGI, THIS IS A DHOTI. A classical outfit which is being shown in a DISGUSTING MANNER."

In no time, a bunch of Twitterati extended their support to the former cricketer and agreed with him. Among many others, a user pointed out that the stars are even wearing shoes inside the temple premises. Replying to the particular tweet, Sivaramakrishnan wrote, “Nowadays people do anything for money. Won’t they research what is a Lungi and a Dhoti. Even if it’s a set, it’s being projected as a temple. People associated with the movie should realise, no footwear inside the temple premises. Appealing to @CBFC_India to consider to BAN this.”

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that, so far, neither Salman nor the makers of KKBKKJ have responded to the veteran cricketer’s remark.

Coming back to the film, helmed by Farhad Samji, it is slated to release on April 21.

