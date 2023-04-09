With Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s name linked to the Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering case, it needs no introduction. However, in case you don’t know, Chandrashekhar was arrested in August last yar for carrying out a Rs 200 crore con. Besides this, his affair with Jacqueline also made headlines on various occasions. For instance, on Valentine’s Day, he had said that he still had feelings for the actress and “Wish her a happy Valentine's Day from my end.” And, now he is once again in the headlines for writing a letter to wish Easter to Jacqueline.

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s Easter letter to Jacqueline Fernandez: “I miss seeing that pretty child in you breaking the egg”

According to a report by NDTV, Sukesh’s lawyer Anant Malik released a letter, written by the conman for Jacqueline Fernandez. “It's one of your favourite festivals of the year and your love for Easter eggs. I miss having those with you. I miss seeing that pretty child in you breaking the egg and having the candies inside them,” read the letter. He further talked about thinking about the actress while watching her "Lux Cozy" advertisement.

He added, “Do you have any idea how pretty and beautiful you are, my baby. There is no one as pretty as you on this planet. My bunny rabbit, I love you, my baby.” The report further quoted the letter, “There is not a moment I don't think about you and I know it's the same with you too, as I know what is in the most beautiful heart of yours, my honey bee.”

While referring to the popular song from the 1994 film, Criminal, he said, "I also was thinking a lot about you when I was hearing to the new version of ‘Tu Mile Dil Khile, Aur Jeene Ko Kya Chahiye’.” The report concluded the latter with, “Love you my baby not just love, but, Veri Thanam love, my Jacky Bomma.”

Sukesh is currently lodged in Delhi's Mandoli jail. He is accused of cheating and extorting money from the wife of the former promoter of Religare Enterprises Shivinder Mohan Singh, who was arrested in a case related to the alleged misappropriation of funds.

