Karan Johar rubbishes reports of Akshay Kumar – Samantha Ruth Prabhu project

Bollywood News
By Subhash K. Jha -

The entertainment portals were flying high last week with reports—false, as they turned out to be—of Karan Johar signing on Akshay Kumar and Samantha Parbhu for a mythological film.

Karan Johar rubbishes reports of Akshay Kumar – Samantha Ruth Prabhu project

However, when I touched base with Karan Johar, he dismissed the rumour as rubbish. “I am directing Sam and Akshay? That is news to me,” said Karan. It all started after watching the resounding chemistry between Akshay and Samantha on Koffee With Karan. Fans of the two stars began speculating about the possibility of a partnership between the pair in a Karan Johar film.

Sorry, but it is not happening. At least not for now.

