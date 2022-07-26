comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.07.2022 | 12:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ek Villain Returns Laal Singh Chaddha Raksha Bandhan Liger Vikrant Rona
follow us on

GOT7’s JAY B signs with new agency CDNZA Records; both him and musician Sik-K part ways with H1GHR MUSIC

Bollywood News
By Monica Yadav -

Two musicians have parted ways with Hip-Hop and R&B music label in South Korea, H1GHR MUSIC. Korean pop group GOT7's leader and soloist JAY B and rapper Sik-K have parted ways with the label after their contracts came to an end.

GOT7's JAY B signs with new agency CDNZA Records; both him and musician Sik-K part ways with H1GHR MUSIC

GOT7’s JAY B signs with new agency CDNZA Records; both him and musician Sik-K part ways with H1GHR MUSIC

On July 25, H1GHR MUSIC tweeted a announcement and wrote, “Hello. This is H1GHR MUSIC. Our contracts with Sik-K and JAY B have expired and we have agreed that it is best to continue their careers on a different path. We will always support them as family forever.”

Soon after the announcement, newly established agency CDNZA Records welcomed JAY B as their newest artist. The tweet read, “Welcome to CDNZA Records’ new family, JAY B! Please look forward to CDNZA Records and JAY B’s various activities.”

H1GHR Music Records is a global Hip-Hop and R&B label founded in 2017 by producer, businessman, and rapper Jay Park with North American singer and songwriter Cha Cha Malone. The company aims to promote new talents in their hometowns, Seoul and Seattle, and internationally. Earlier this year, Jay Park stepped down from his position and left the company. Jay B joined the company in May of 2021.

ALSO READ: GOT7 member JAY B confirmed to be dating special effects artist PURE.D for nine months: ‘They’ve been maintaining a good relationship’

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's stalker…

Kriti Sanon to have a working birthday on…

Drashti Dhami and Gulshan Devaiah to star in…

Woah! Salman Khan announces No Entry sequel…

Complaint filed against Ranveer Singh for…

Ranveer Singh and Sonu Sood honoured as…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification