Two musicians have parted ways with Hip-Hop and R&B music label in South Korea, H1GHR MUSIC. Korean pop group GOT7's leader and soloist JAY B and rapper Sik-K have parted ways with the label after their contracts came to an end.

On July 25, H1GHR MUSIC tweeted a announcement and wrote, “Hello. This is H1GHR MUSIC. Our contracts with Sik-K and JAY B have expired and we have agreed that it is best to continue their careers on a different path. We will always support them as family forever.”

Soon after the announcement, newly established agency CDNZA Records welcomed JAY B as their newest artist. The tweet read, “Welcome to CDNZA Records’ new family, JAY B! Please look forward to CDNZA Records and JAY B’s various activities.”

Welcome to CDNZA Records' new family, JAYB!

Please look forward to CDNZA Records and JAYB's various activities

H1GHR Music Records is a global Hip-Hop and R&B label founded in 2017 by producer, businessman, and rapper Jay Park with North American singer and songwriter Cha Cha Malone. The company aims to promote new talents in their hometowns, Seoul and Seattle, and internationally. Earlier this year, Jay Park stepped down from his position and left the company. Jay B joined the company in May of 2021.

