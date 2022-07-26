Huma Qureshi is set to reunite with Dinesh Vijan. The actress will star in Maddock Films' next production Pooja Meri Jaan. With the announcement, July has exciting things in store for Huma Qureshi. This marks her second collaboration with Dinesh Vijan after Badlapur. The film will be directed by Navjot Gulati and co-directed by Vipasha Arvind. The actress is looking forward to this month as she celebrates her birthday on July 28.

EXCLUSIVE: Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur to star in Dinesh Vijan’s next production Pooja Meri Jaan

Huma tweeted the announcement on Tuesday, "Andddd Birthday week just got better ;-) #PoojaMeriJaan! ???? It’s a film wrap !!! Been shooting for this one all this while … and been super excited!! This one is a veryyyy important film & I am extremely proud to be associated with it. Can't wait for you to see it!"

Andddd Birthday week just got better ;-)

#PoojaMeriJaan! ???? It’s a film wrap !!! Been shooting for this one all this while … and been super excited!!

This one is a veryyyy important film & I am extremely proud to be associated with it. Can't wait for you to see it! pic.twitter.com/onackHN9Uu — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) July 26, 2022

In an announcement video filled with thrilling intrigue, we see a “not so innocent” proposal dedicated to Pooja, where an admirer gives her the choice to either say yes, or see him become history! What happens next? What will Pooja do? The Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik production leaves us guessing right till the very end!

Boasting of a stellar star cast that features Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur, Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz the film has now wrapped shoot. The film has been directed by Navjot Gulati, co-directed by Vipasha Arvind and written by Kanishka & Navjot Gulati.

The teaser of Maharani season 2 was out earlier this month and there is lot of buzz and excitement for the new season. "It’s a working birthday for me and I love it. Honestly, I’ve worked throughout this last year and I am really grateful for that. Looking forward to keep being busier and happier, " says Huma Qureshi.

Besides Maharani Season 2, Huma has a series of releases this year from Double XL to Monica O My Darling and Tarla Dalal.

ALSO READ: Huma Qureshi begins her birthday month with extremely stylish photos wearing a white cut out swimsuit and a monochrome overcoat

More Pages: Pooja Meri Jaan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.