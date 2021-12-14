comscore

SCOOP: Karan Johar silently shelves Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan’s Dostana 2

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Earlier this year, Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan had a massive fall out, following which their collaboration, Dostana 2, was put on the backburner despite shooting for more than 50 percent of the film. Soon after, Karan and his banner, Dharma Productions, at multiple occasions suggested that the film will see a complete revamp with another big actor stepping into Kartik Aaryan's shoes.

"There was a strong buzz all across that Dostana 2 would be completely reshot with slight tweaking in the script. There was also a talk about Karan Johar approaching his close friend, Akshay Kumar to step into Kartik's shoes. However now, there is a very strong buzz in the industry that Dostana 2 has been put on the backburner completely," an industry insider told Bollywood Hungama.

The insider further added that Karan has given new projects to both Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya, and is teaming up with Akshay Kumar on an altogether new film titled Selfie. "He tried to revamp the film, but when things were taking longer than expected, he decided to put Dostana 2 on hold completely. Janhvi is now doing a film with Sharan Sharma, whereas Lakshya is doing a film with Shashank Khaitan. Akshay on the other hand teams up with Raj Mehta. And with this, Karan has put Dostana 2 silently under the shelf, hoping that it sees the light of day sometime in future," the source added.

And Kartik? "Well, Kartik had moved on long back and is charged up with back-to-back films like Shehzada, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy, and Captain India among others."

Also Read: Karan Johar’s funda for Dostana 2: no insider, only outsider to avoid nepotism debate

More Pages: Dostana 2 Box Office Collection

