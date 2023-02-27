Bollywood Hungama had reported that Karan Johar will shoot the song as a tribute to his mentor Yash Chopra.

Karan Johar hints at paying homage to Yash Chopra, set to kick off last schedule with song shoot for Alia Bhatt – Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Filmmaker Karan Johar is back to work. The director will begin the last schedule of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He is set to shoot a massive song with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh and has hinted that he is paying homage to his favourite filmmaker of all time.

Sharing a video of his team on a flight flying to an unknown location, Karan Johar wrote on Instagram, “Shooting the last schedule of our film #rockyaurranikipremkahani…a film i have directed after 7 years…shooting a song which is a homage to my favourite filmmaker of all times… won’t say any more…”

Over a month ago, Bollywood Hungama had reported that Karan Johar will shoot the song as a tribute to his mentor Yash Chopra. For the romantic track, Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi in Chandni are the reference points.

In 2021, Bollywood Hungama was the first to reveal the title and cast of the upcoming family-centric movie. Starring Gully Boy pair Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, the film's cast also includes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. Jaya, who has worked with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kal Ho Na Ho, plays Ranveer's grandmother whereas Dharmendra and Shabana play Alia's grandparents.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has been postponed to July 28. The film was earlier supposed to release on April 28, 2023. The film is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy and produced under Dharma Productions.

