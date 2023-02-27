Guneet Monga is also happy that her documentary short The Elephant Whisperers is headed for the 95th Oscars.

After the critically acclaimed Pagglait, which starred Sanya Malhotra in the lead, Guneet Monga has announced another film with the film’s director Umesh Bist under her banner Sikhya Entertainment.

Not much is known about the film, which is yet untitled. Speaking about signing Bist again, Monga said in a statement, “Umesh is a prolific storyteller who has a deep and delicate understanding of human emotions, which is his USP. That’s why the moving and extraordinary story of Pagglait touched the hearts of so many people. This is Sikhya’s second collaboration with Umesh Bist.”

Released in 2021 on Netflix, Pagglait also starred Sheeba Chaddha, Nakul Roshan, Shruti Sharma, Ashlesha Thakur, Sayani Gupta, among others. The film was about a young girl, played by Sanya, who becomes a widow just a few months after her marriage. But contrary to the atmosphere of loss around her, she isn’t feeling sad even a bit despite her husband’s untimely death.

Meanwhile, Sikhya Entertainment’s documentary short The Elephant Whisperers, which is also on Netflix, is headed for the 95th Oscars. Reacting on the film’s selection, Monga had told Hindustan Times earlier this year, “It’s absolutely surreal. Just so grateful, more than anything else. I actually got married and booked my honeymoon in places where I had no network. I was actually eight hours delayed to even find out that we were even shortlisted. First the shortlist came to me as a beautiful, gorgeous surprise. I'm so grateful to be nominated and be amongst the top five in the world. Let's see if we make it to the top.”

