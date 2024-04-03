Adarsh Gourav has said that the track is an ode to the age of innocence.

Actor Adarsh Gourav and musician Oaff join forces once again, this time for their latest song titled ‘Bechaini’. The duo, known for their creative synergy, has co-written and co-composed the track. The inspiration behind the song stems from their personal conversation about reminiscing childhood and teenage years of that quintessential “butterflies” in the stomach feels of the first crush, first love.

Adarsh Gourav and musician Oaff collaborate on the song ‘Bechaini’, track to be an ode to teenage years and feeling of first love

The song is a relay back to the innocence of being carefree and doing silly little gestures of expressing that first love. The composition of the song is deeply inspired by the duo influences ranging from classical to progressive rock, electronic and a touch of drum and bass to the song.

Adarsh Gourav expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “Collaborating with Oaff on ‘Bechaini’ has been an incredibly fulfilling experience. We poured our hearts into writing and composing this song, and I can't wait for our audience to hear it. The song is an ode to the age of innocence, that first feeling of love, when we first experienced it. It’s almost a way of expressing shared experiences, that feeling of rush and that feeling in your stomach or of that first person you find attractive. That gush and that feeling of nervousness is what inspired the title, the lyrics and eventually the mood of the song.”

With its relatable lyrics and soul-stirring melody, ‘Bechaini’ promises to resonate with listeners on a profound level.

