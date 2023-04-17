Bollywood actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri are all set to star in a Karan Johar production for the first time. The two rising stars have been making waves in the industry with their performances and are now set to share screen space in the upcoming film Dhadak 2. In fact, the forthcoming film will be a sequel to 2018’s release Dhadak, which marked the debut of Janhvi Kapoor opposite Ishaan Khatter.

Karan Johar to bring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri together for Dhadak 2: Report

If a report by Pinkvilla is something to go by, then Karan Johar is set to spin Dhadak into a franchise and it is in the making at Dharma Productions. A source close to the development told the portal, “Dhadak was essentially an intense tale of love, with two protagonists fighting the society to live together. The filmmaker believes that this zone of going against all odds for love has potential to get franchise value. After contemplating on several subjects, the filmmaker has greenlit a subject that qualifies to be a sequel to Dhadak.”

The source further added, “The film will be directed by Shazia Iqbal and marks her debut as a director. Both Siddhant and Triptii are excited to feature in a raw and intense love story. The prep work will begin soon.” The report also stated that Dhadak 2 is expected to go on floors in the second half of this year.

Sharing details of the upcoming project, the source added, “Before taking the film on floors, there will be script reading sessions and acting workshops for the two leads. The film requires them to be in a rooted set up, with slight raw treatment to the story, which can only be polished through workshops,” while adding that a top actor will come on board to play the antagonist as the girl's father. The report signed off by quoting the same source saying, “Apart from the father, some other characters also warrant the presence of credible actors. A cast will be put together in a month’s time.”

