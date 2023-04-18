Actress Ileana D’Cruz is pregnant with her first child. The actress made the big announcement today morning on her social media account. Fans congratulated the actress in comments section.

On Tuesday, Ileana D’Cruz took to Instagram and shared two pictures for announcing the big news. She posted images of a baby romper with the words "And so the adventure begins" printed on them following a “mama” pendant. Sharing the pictures, she wrote in caption, “Coming soon. Can’t wait to meet you my little darling.”

The post quickly garnered a lot of attention from Ileana's fans and followers, who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and well wishes for the actress. Ileana's mom Samira D'Cruz commented on her post, “Welcome soon to the world my new grand baby can't wait.” Reacting to the post, a fan commented, “Omg congratulations Ileana!!!” while another user wrote, “I am soo happy for you….may god bless you both.” However, netizens also questioned the actress who the father was. Several users speculated Andrew Kneebone who the actress had previously dated.

Ileana had been in a relationship with Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone for a long time, but the couple had mostly kept their relationship private. However, they were reported to have broken up in 2019. Most recently, she was said to be dating Sebastian Kaif, Katrina Kaif's brother. She travelled to the Maldives with Katrina last year for her birthday. However, there was no confirmation on this.

On the professional front, Ileana D'Cruz was last seen in The Big Bull starring alongside Abhishek Bachchan. She will be next seen in Tera Kya Hoga Lovely alongside Randeep Hooda. She will also appear in a Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi starrer.

