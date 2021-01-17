Bollywood Hungama

Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others to set the stage ablaze with their performances for Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s Sangeet night

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

With the recent news of Varun Dhawan tying the knot with his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal doing rounds, the couple has decided to have a sunset wedding with the festivities continuing for 5 days. All set to marry each other on January 24, the functions are to begin on January 22 in Alibaug. The first function being Sangeet night, the fellow celebrities are expected to make Varun Dhawan’s night even better.

Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others to set the stage ablaze with their performances for Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s Sangeet night

With special performances coming from Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor will be entertaining the guests with their dance moves. Apart from these three, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Shashank Khaitan, Khushi Kapoor, Jackky Baghnani, Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, and Kiara Advani will also be a part of the celebration.

Karan Johar is known to be the life of parties with his killer dance style and has already been in the limelight for his performances at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s wedding function and Karisma Kapoor’s cousin Armaan Jain’s wedding.

We can’t wait to see their performances!

Also Read: INSIDE DETAILS: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will have a sunset wedding; Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in guest list

