With the recent news of Varun Dhawan tying the knot with his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal doing rounds, the couple has decided to have a sunset wedding with the festivities continuing for 5 days. All set to marry each other on January 24, the functions are to begin on January 22 in Alibaug. The first function being Sangeet night, the fellow celebrities are expected to make Varun Dhawan’s night even better.

With special performances coming from Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor will be entertaining the guests with their dance moves. Apart from these three, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Shashank Khaitan, Khushi Kapoor, Jackky Baghnani, Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, and Kiara Advani will also be a part of the celebration.

Karan Johar is known to be the life of parties with his killer dance style and has already been in the limelight for his performances at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s wedding function and Karisma Kapoor’s cousin Armaan Jain’s wedding.

We can’t wait to see their performances!

