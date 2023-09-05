ith a big launch in the works for the debutante actor, he already has a second project in the works.

Filmmaker Karan Johar is set to launch the new action hero in the industry with Lakshya. The actor, who has done TV projects in the past, is awaiting his big Hindi film debut with the upcoming action project Kill. The movie will premiere in the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival 2023 at the Midnight Madness segment. With a big launch in the works for the debutante actor, he already has a second project in the works.

EXCLUSIVE: After debut with action-packed Kill, Lakshya to feature in Dharma Productions’ big-budget film next

A source informs Bollywood Hungama, “With the world premiere of Kill, Lakshya will be the newest action hero in the town. The film is a high-octane action project which is believed to be the most violent one ever made in India. As he marks his journey in the film industry, he has another project lined up with Dharma Productions. Not much is known about the plot of the movie, but Lakshya will be starring in a big-budget film next. He will be seen in the antagonist role, showcasing his versatility.”

Meanwhile, according to the TIFF website, In Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s relentless martial arts thriller Kill, “a passenger train bound for New Delhi becomes a bloody battleground of brutal close-quarters combat as a pair of commandos square off against a 40-strong army of invading bandits.”

The 48th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival takes place Thursday, September 7—17, 2023.

