BREAKING! Vicky Kaushal to play Chiranjeevi Parashurama in Amar Kaushik’s Mahavatar, first look posters out; film to hit cinemas on Christmas 2026

In a powerful move toward historical and mythological cinema, Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films has announced an ambitious new project titled Mahavatar. The film will be a grand retelling of the ancient legend of Chiranjeevi Parashurama. It will be directed by Amar Kaushik, known for his distinctive narrative style in Stree and Bhediya, and stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Positioned as a large-scale epic, Mahavatar promises to combine mythology with modern storytelling to captivate audiences worldwide.

Slated for a Christmas 2026 release, the film will be Maddock Films’ first venture into mythology, departing from their usual domain of contemporary stories. Vicky Kaushal will embody the powerful and complex role of Parashurama. The film is expected to be a visual and narrative spectacle, packed with drama, intense action, and a thematic depth that appeals to modern viewers while respecting the sanctity of the ancient text.

The first look posters were unveiled on November 13. The caption on Vicky Kaushal's post read, "Dinesh Vijan brings to life the story of the eternal warrior of dharma! Vicky Kaushal stars as Chiranjeevi Parashurama in #Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik. Coming to cinemas - Christmas 2026!"

The film’s story centers on Chiranjeevi Parashurama, one of the seven eternal immortals (or Chiranjeevis) in Hindu mythology, who is revered as a warrior sage and a symbol of resilience, penance, and retribution. The mythological character of Parashurama is often depicted as an avatar of Vishnu, the protector, but he is also known for his fiery temper and his role as a fierce warrior who wields an axe, which he received as a divine blessing.

Parashurama’s life and legend revolve around his quest to uphold dharma (justice) and his struggles against oppression, both internal and external. Parashurama is portrayed as a wise sage and a fearsome warrior in the Mahabharata, Ramayana, and various Puranas. His mission to rid the earth of corrupt rulers has inspired generations, and Mahavatar aims to capture this complexity, presenting Parashurama as a layered character navigating the duality of peace and war.

The film will go on floors in November 2025. Interestingly, this marks Vicky Kaushal's second project with Maddock Films following Chhaava.

