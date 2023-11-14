After Ananya Panday – Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor – Alia Bhatt, it’s Kajol and Rani Mukerji on Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan

Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan is turning out to be quite a ladies’ special this season. It was Ananya Panday-Sara Ali Khan on that controversial couch last week. This week on Thursday it is Alia Bhatt and her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Sofa, so good. Next week on November 23, it is two more ladies, this time, both screen queens bonded by blood and talent. We are talking about Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukerji who will be sharing the couch and many family anecdotes with Karan Johar.

This, we have to see.

