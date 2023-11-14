Kapil Sharma is expected to host a new show on the lines of his television chat show, which will now stream on Netflix.

From becoming a contestant of a comedy reality show to now being one of the most loved comedians on his own show, Kapil Sharma has come a long way. His show, which also showcases his friendly camaraderie with B-town celebs, is expected to get a new home. During the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Kapil in collaboration with Netflix took to social media to make this announcement about his new show which will also feature Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharma, Rajiv Thakur, among others.

In the recently unveiled promo, Kapil Sharma is seen shifting to a new house, where he is seen checking the items, and as he opens his fridge, he sees Archana Puran Singh, in a carton he finds Kiku Sharda, and in the wardrobe, he spots Rajiv Thakur and later sees Krushna Abhishek in the closet. By the end of the promo, he says, “Ghar badla hai, parivaar nahi” indicating that his popular chat show which was airing on a television channel, will now be streaming on Netflix.

Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India said, “Kapil Sharma is a huge entertainer whose legacy and comedy has made him a household name across India for many years. We’re incredibly proud to further our partnership with him and bring the King of Indian Comedy, alongside his beloved and well-known castmates, to Netflix for an all-new comedy show. Kapil will continue to make India laugh and also entertain millions of his viewers globally now, from his new address—Netflix.”

While not a standalone comedy special, the fresh new series promises double the laughter and heightened entertainment in every episode. The show vows to bring back the quirks and, most importantly, the incredible warmth that the Kapil family is known for. Further details are yet to be revealed.

