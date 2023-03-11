Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma is popularly known for his comic timings and has previously delivered films from that genre. Several big celebrities from Shah Rukh Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been a guest to his comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. It also had Shark Tank team, Baba Ramdev and many other celebrities who do not belong from film industry. His popularity has grown tremendously over the last few years. In a recent interview, Kapil Sharma spoke about inviting Prime Minister Modi to his show.

Kapil Sharma on inviting PM Modi to The Kapil Sharma Show; says, “Modi Ji did not reject the invitation”

In a new episode of the TV show Seedhi Baat on Aaj Tak, when Kapil Sharma was asked in an interview with Sudhir Chaudhary, if he would ever like to invite Prime Minister Modi Ji to his comedy show, Kapil replied, “When I met the Prime Minister personally, I asked him to pay a visit to my show someday. He did not reject the invitation that time. He rather said, ‘For now my oppositions are doing enough comedy, so will come someday later.’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)



On the professional front, Kapil Sharma’s had earlier two comedy films, i.e., Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon in 2015 and Firangi in 2017. He will now feature in Zwigato. The film is about an ex-floor manager of a factory who loses his job during the pandemic. He then works as a food delivery rider, grappling with the world of ratings and incentives. To support the income, his homemaker wife begins to explore different work opportunities, with fear but also the excitement of newfound independence. The film is about the relentlessness of life, but not without their shared moments of joy. It captures the lives of invisible ‘ordinary’ people, hidden in plain sight.

Following its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Zwigato also had its screening at Busan International Film Festival 2022. Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives present Zwigato, directed by Nandita Das.

Also Read: Zwigato Trailer Launch: “Nandita Das told me, ‘Iss film ke liye mujhe Shah Rukh Khan bhi haan karenge, toh main unko bhi nahin lungi. I feel that you are suitable for the character'” – Kapil Sharma

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.