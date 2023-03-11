Kapil Sharma reveals he had suicidal thoughts; says, “I used to feel that no one is truly mine”

Kapil Sharma, an actor and comedian, is well-known for his comic timing and has previously worked in comedic movies. For the past few years, he has experienced enormous growth in popularity. Kapil has got fans from all over the world who has appreciated him for making them laugh via his family entertaining show, The Kapil Sharma Show. However, recently in an interview, Kapil Sharma discussed about getting suicidal thoughts in his bad phase.

In a new episode of the TV show Seedhi Baat on Aaj Tak, when Kapil Sharma was asked in the interaction with Sudhir Chaudhary if he ever had suicidal thoughts, Kapil stated, “Yes, in my bad phase I had suicidal thoughts. I used to feel that no one is truly mine. No one to make you understand anything nor to take care of you. You don’t even realize who is connected with you only for their own personal benefits, especially for the artists.”

On the professional front, Kapil Sharma’s had earlier two comedy films, i.e., Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon in 2015 and Firangi in 2017. He will now feature in Zwigato. The film is about an ex-floor manager of a factory who loses his job during the pandemic. He then works as a food delivery rider, grappling with the world of ratings and incentives. To support the income, his homemaker wife begins to explore different work opportunities, with fear but also the excitement of newfound independence. The film is about the relentlessness of life, but not without their shared moments of joy. It captures the lives of invisible ‘ordinary’ people, hidden in plain sight.

Following its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Zwigato also had its screening at Busan International Film Festival 2022. Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives present Zwigato, directed by Nandita Das.

