Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel takes a jibe at Deepika Padukone and her foundation

The Ranaut sisters continue to make headlines. After taking a jibe at Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu, Rangoli Chandel has now lashed out at Deepika Padukone and her foundation, Live Love Laugh. Deepika, many years ago, opened up about her mental illness and spoke publicly about depression. The foundation revealed that her video has now crossed one million views.

The foundation shared a video of Deepika Padukone rejoicing in the boomerang video. Rangoli Chandel responded to the same tweet stating she is making a mockery out of it. She wrote, “Yeh kya ho raha hai? Yeh depression hota hai, yeh woh log hain jinko word Mental se problem thi, magar depression vidoes pe baration ki tarah nach rahe hain, kya ghatiya wahiyat tarika hai depression ke naam pe publicity lene ka .. @TLLLFoundation.”

The first time @deepikapadukone spoke publicly about her experience with depression was on national television. The video has hit 1 Million views on our YouTube channel!

Watch the video here: https://t.co/ds4SDUmLve@counselloranna @ndtv #MentalHealthMatters #BreakTheStigma pic.twitter.com/Pw0fL1xxdz — TLLLFoundation (@TLLLFoundation) July 3, 2019

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak which will be her first production. The actress will be essaying the role based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, the acid attack survivour. The film will release in January, next year. She will also star alongside Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan‘s ’83.