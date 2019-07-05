Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 05.07.2019 | 9:06 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Jabariya Jodi Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

EXCLUSIVE: Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi bags Bunty Aur Babli 2

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

One of the most exciting debuts that happened this year was of Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gully Boy. Audiences were in for a surprise as they went to see majorly the chemistry of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. But they not just got what they signed up; the stellar performance of Siddhant was like ‘sone pe suhaga’.

EXCLUSIVE Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi bags Bunty Aur Babli 2

It’s been nearly six months since the release of this Zoya Akhtar musical but no announcement has been made regarding his next film. In between he voiced Chris Hemsworth in the Hindi dubbed version of Men In Black: International. The wait however is now over. We have learnt that Siddhant Chaturvedi has bagged the sequel of Bunty Aur Babli! He will be seen in the leading role as the conman in this comic caper.

And that’s not all. He has also signed a three-film deal with Yash Raj Films (YRF), the producers of Bunty Aur Babli 2. The actress opposite this dashing actor however is not yet known. Even the director’s identity has been a mystery and it’s unlikely that Shaad Ali, who directed the first part, will be helming the sequel too.

Bunty Aur Babli‘s first part starred Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji and was a huge success. Audiences enjoyed the manner in which the couple cons people across North India and also the performance of Amitabh Bachchan, who plays a reclusive cop. The songs, especially the item song ‘Kajra Re’ featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was like the icing on the cake. Even on television, this 2005 film is popular. Hence, the sequel will surely generate excitement and in other words, it will serve as a huge career boost for Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The official announcement is expected to happen in a few days.

Also Read: After Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi to star in Yash Raj Films’ romantic comedy?

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Kabir Singh Box Office Collections: The…

Nach Baliye 9: Divine and Naezy to create…

Kabir Singh Box Office Collections: The…

Kabir Singh Box Office Collections: The…

Kabir Singh Box Office Collections: The…

Sonam Kapoor starrer Delhi 6’s chartbuster…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification