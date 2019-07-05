Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 05.07.2019 | 7:18 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Jabariya Jodi Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Kangana Ranaut says Taapsee Pannu has said derogatory things about her, supports her sister Rangoli Chandel’s comments

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer JudgeMentall Hai Kya released earlier this week which was highly praised by everyone. While many Bollywood celebrities appreciated the trailer, Rangoli Chandel lashed out at some who failed to acknowledge Kangana’s efforts. Her dig at Varun Dhawan was sly but a feud began with Taapsee Pannu as she termed her as ‘sasti copy’ of Kangana. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap tried to sort the issue but called Rangoli really desperate for saying such things.

Kangana Ranaut says Taapsee Pannu has said derogatory things about her, supports her sister Rangoli Chandel's comments

When asked Kangana Ranaut about her sister Rangoli Chandel’s comments on Taapsee, she said that her sister lovingly teased Varun Dhawan since he never responded to her at the time when he was asked to talk about Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi. She said that Taapsee has said derogatory things about her like Kangana needs a filter and that she is an extremist.

Kangana said that her Rangoli was upset about it and her tweets against Taapsee had nothing to do with the trailer of her film. She said that her sister is protecting her the same way Anurag Kashyap is protecting Taapsee. Lastly, she said that if anybody has a problem with Rangoli’s tweets, they can unfollow her.

Coming back to her film, JudgeMentall Hai Kya is directed by Prakash Kovelamundi and is set to release on July 26, 2019.

ALSO READ: Here’s how Taapsee Pannu responded to Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s comment

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Kabir Singh Box Office Collections: The…

Here’s how Taapsee Pannu responded to…

Kabir Singh Box Office Collections: The…

Rangoli Chandel calls Taapsee Pannu 'sasti…

Bollywood actress accuses Aditya Pancholi of…

Kabir Singh Box Office Collections: The…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification