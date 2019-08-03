Kangana Ranaut starrer Jaya, a biopic based on Jayalalithaa, to go on floors in October

While Kangana Ranaut is still basking in the success of her last release, Judgementall Hai Kya, she will soon be starting her prep for Jaya, biopic based on the late politician Jayalalithaa. The movie will be titled Jaya in Hindi and Thalaivi in Tamil and Telugu. Kangana will soon head to Manali to start her prep for the same. While the makers will start working for the project towards the end of August, they are in talks with some international professionals including Gary Oldman and his team for makeup and prosthetics.

The director, AL Vijay is all set to take the project on floors by October and the shooting will begin in Mysore, then move to Chennai and finally will end in Mumbai. Kangana will soon start working to get into the skin of the character and try to pick up as many traits as possible. She will also be learning Tamil and will try to get her diction right for the film. Portraying the role of the Iron Lady of India is surely going to be challenging for Kangana and we can’t wait to see her in a never-seen-before avatar for the film.

Produced by Shaailesh R Singh, Jaya will surely give a detailed insight into the life that Jayalalithaa led.

