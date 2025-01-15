Despite the fact that the film features Indian Gandhi’s fight for the country which led to the Indo-Pak war of 1971, the movie will not be released there.

Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency which has finally received the green signal for release, after a long battle continue to face challenges in other countries. The film, that revolves around the dark period of emergency in the 70s, during the reign of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, we hear, will not see the light of day in Bangladesh. Sources close to the film have revealed that some of the key factors that have led to this decision include the ongoing issues between India and Bangladesh as well as the portrayal of the assassination of former PM of Bangladesh, Shaikh Mujibir Rehman.

Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency gets banned in Bangladesh, ahead of its release

Sources reveal that the current political scenario has impacted the film’s release

A source was quoted in IANS saying, “The decision to halt the screening of Emergency in Bangladesh is tied to the current strained relations between India and Bangladesh. The ban is less about the content of the film and more about the ongoing political dynamics between the two nations."

Meanwhile, another factor that seems to have played a role in this ban is the assassination of Shaikh Mujibir Rehman who is regarded as the Father of Bangladesh, since he played a key role in the separation of Bangladesh from Pakistan. We hear that the film showcases his murder by a group of Bangladeshi extremists that has also further impacted the release.

Indira Gandhi supported Bangladesh war in their war of separation with Pakistan which led to the Indo-Pak war in 1971

Despite being asked by the US Government who were showcasing their support towards Pakistan at the time when a portion of the country demanded a separate nation, India showcased support. Indira Gandhi intervened and supported East Pakistan to create a separation nation of Bangladesh. This led to a war between India and Pakistan in 1971. Followed by the same, a state of Emergency was declared by her for a span of 21 months from 1975 to 1977 citing internal and external threats to the country.

About Emergency – the film

Also starring Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles, Emergency is a political thriller directed by Kangana Ranaut herself. Backed by Zee Studios, the film has been scheduled to release in theatres on January 17.

