Dabbe is a series of horror films and have as many as six different instalments, each telling a new story of possession and death.

Panorama Studios received much appreciation from audience as they presented a new twist to horror genre with Shaitaan (2024) starring Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan. While it was a remake of the Gujarati horror drama Vash (2023), the film, despite the stupendous success of the original, continued to receive love from audience for its powerful performances. Now reports suggest that the makers are aiming at creating it in the form of a franchise which seems to be the flavor of the season.

Panorama Studios aims to create horror universe with Shaitaan sequel and Turkish film Dabbe remake: Report

Shaitaan sequel in works?

Followed by the success of the Ajay Devgn starrer, Panorama Studios reportedly aims at creating a franchise of sorts and it is being said that the plan is already in motion. It has been learnt that the makers have already kicked off work on the sequel to the horror drama. Journalist Rahul Raut shared the update on social media platform X aka Twitter saying, “The @AbhishekPathakk company also plans to turn #AjayDevgn's #Shaitaan into a franchise with its TWO SEQUELS already in the works.” However, details of the storyline and whether the cast will be a part of it is yet to be revealed.

Panorama Studios plan to remake Turkish horror drama Dabbe

In the same tweet, it was also being said that the production house has purchased the rights of Turkish horror film Dabbe and is planning to remake the same in Hindi. While the film released in 2006, it was followed by several other horror dramas under the same title as a series. The other films under the title includes Dabbe 2, Dabbe: Demon Possession, Dabbe: Curse of the Jinn, Dabbe 5: Zehr-i-Cin, and Dabbe 6 with the final instalment releasing in 2015.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Taran Adarsh on all 3 supernatural films of 2024 – Shaitaan, Munjya and Stree 2 – working at the box office, “This has been a very underutilized genre. We are making different types of films. Why not horror?”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.