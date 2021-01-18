R Balki’s films, over the past few years, have always managed to leave us smiling. The director has sort of taken up 'slice of life' films as his forte and now, he’s more than willing to expand his horizons. All set to make a thriller next, R Balki has locked in Dulquer Salmaan to be his lead actor for this film. With movies like Cheeni Kum, Ki & Ka, Paa, Pad Man, Shamitabh, this time, R Balki is planning to surprise his viewers with this thriller that is bound to keep one on the edge of their seat.

R Balki had been planning to make a thriller for a long time now and had the time to work on this idea during the lockdown. What started as an idea, soon developed into a screenplay and the way the script has turned out, Balki feels Dulquer Salmaan is the best choice for the role. Dulquer had made his Hindi debut with Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar starrer Karwaan, then moved on to The Zoya Factor opposite Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. The Malayalam actor fits the bills for this role and the film will go on floors in the next couple of months.

With R Balki being the producer as well, a studio is expected to come on board to co-produce. The makers are still on the lookout for the lead actress and the official announcement will take place soon.

