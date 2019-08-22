Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 22.08.2019 | 10:44 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Priyanka Chopra to star in Netflix superhero movie, We Can Be Heroes

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined the Netflix’s superhero fantasy feature We Can Be Heroes, written, directed and produced by Robert Rodriguez. Robert last directed Alita: Battle Angel. The story revolves around alien invaders who kidnap Earth’s superheroes, their children must team up and learn to work together if they want to save their parents and the world.

Priyanka Chopra to star in Netflix superhero movie, We Can Be Heroes

Besides Priyanka Chopra, the cast of the superhero movie includes Christian Slater, YaYa Gosselin, Akira Akbar, Andrew Diaz, Andy Walken, Boyd Holbrook, Hala Finley, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Lotus Blossom, Lyon Daniels, Nathan Blair, Sung Kang, Vivien Lyra Blair, Adriana Barraza, Christopher McDonald and Pedro Pascal.

Up next, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will appear in The Sky Is Pink, based on the motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, which will premiere at The Toronto International Film Festival in September. The “Gala Presentation” film, which she additionally co-produced is the only official selection from Asia at the festival this year. The actress will also produce and star in an untitled wedding comedy set in India, co-produced by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor for Universal.

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas gestures to Priyanka during his concert; video goes viral

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Kangana Ranaut stands strong in support of…

Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Varma to star in…

WOAH! Rs. 100 cr is the budget for Netflix’s…

Court issues order to block websites…

Priyanka Chopra calls out the double…

Priyanka Chopra gets verbally attacked by…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification