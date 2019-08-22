Bollywood Hungama
Dabangg 3: Salman Khan wants to scale high walls to avoid leaks from the sets of the film

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan is very busy with the last leg of the Dabangg 3 in which he reprises the role of quirky cop, Chulbul Pandey. Sonakshi Sinha, who debuted with Dabangg, is also returning as Rajjo. The two of them are in Rajasthan currently shooting for the film. But, many leaks have happened in the past few days that has reportedly left Salman Khan miffed.

Many photos and videos from the sets of the film have made its way to social media in which their song sequence and other moments have leaked. The film will have two tracks – present track and flashback portions. Since his younger look and many other moments have leaked online, the actor called for a meeting with production, marketing, and creative teams to discuss the current situation.

Not only that, Salman Khan has reportedly asked to construct huge walls to avoid more leaks when the Pune schedule begins. There is already no mobile policy on the set and even the security has been increased.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 will release on December 20, in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha spend time with special children in Rajasthan amidst Dabangg 3 shoot

More Pages: Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection

