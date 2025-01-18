comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 18.01.2025 | 10:28 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Azaad Sky Force Loveyapa Deva Jolly LLB 3 Raid 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Saif Ali Khan Case: Auto-rickshaw driver who rushed Saif Ali Khan to hospital unaware of actor’s identity; says, “A man who was covered in blood came out…”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Saif Ali Khan Case: Auto-rickshaw driver who rushed Saif Ali Khan to hospital unaware of actor’s identity; says, “A man who was covered in blood came out…”

en Bollywood News Saif Ali Khan Case: Auto-rickshaw driver who rushed Saif Ali Khan to hospital unaware of actor’s identity; says, “A man who was covered in blood came out…”
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

A day after actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder at his Bandra residence, an auto-rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana, who took him to the Lilavati Hospital, said he was not aware that the passenger he was taking to the Hospital was film actor Saif Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan Case: Auto-rickshaw driver who rushed Saif Ali Khan to hospital unaware of actor’s identity; says, “A man who was covered in blood came out…”

He said, “I drive my vehicle at night. It was around 2-3 am when I saw a woman trying to hire an auto but nobody stopped. I could also hear calls for a rickshaw from inside the gate. After I took a U-turn and stopped my vehicle at the gate, a man who was covered in blood came out. 2-4 people also accompanied him.”

He added, “They put him in the auto...They decided to go to Lilavati. I dropped them off there...I then came to know that he is Saif Ali Khan...I saw him bleeding from his neck and back.”

When asked if he was called by Police for his statement, he said, “No.”

Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra residence in Mumbai early Thursday morning while trying to protect his family during an attempted robbery.

The incident unfolded when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid. Saif reportedly intervened to defuse the situation, but it escalated into a violent altercation, leaving him with multiple stab wounds.

Also Read : Urvashi Rautela issues apology to Saif Ali Khan after backlash over her comments on his attack: “I was caught up in excitement and gifts”

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kangana Ranaut slams Punjabi politician for…

Deva trailer launch: Shahid Kapoor REACTS to…

Kartik Aaryan confirms collaboration with…

Deva Trailer out: Shahid Kapoor promises to…

"Saif Ali Khan is fully conscious and even…

Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency put on hold…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2025 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification