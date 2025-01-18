Saif Ali Khan Case: Auto-rickshaw driver who rushed Saif Ali Khan to hospital unaware of actor’s identity; says, “A man who was covered in blood came out…”

A day after actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder at his Bandra residence, an auto-rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana, who took him to the Lilavati Hospital, said he was not aware that the passenger he was taking to the Hospital was film actor Saif Ali Khan.

He said, “I drive my vehicle at night. It was around 2-3 am when I saw a woman trying to hire an auto but nobody stopped. I could also hear calls for a rickshaw from inside the gate. After I took a U-turn and stopped my vehicle at the gate, a man who was covered in blood came out. 2-4 people also accompanied him.”

He added, “They put him in the auto...They decided to go to Lilavati. I dropped them off there...I then came to know that he is Saif Ali Khan...I saw him bleeding from his neck and back.”

#WATCH | Attack on #SaifAliKhan | Mumbai: Bhajan Singh Rana, autorickshaw driver who rushed the actor to Lilavati Hospital after the attack, says, "I drive my vehicle at night. It was around 2-3 am when I saw a woman trying to hire an auto but nobody stopped. I could also hear… pic.twitter.com/3pzoy2eoh6 — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2025

When asked if he was called by Police for his statement, he said, “No.”

Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra residence in Mumbai early Thursday morning while trying to protect his family during an attempted robbery.

The incident unfolded when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid. Saif reportedly intervened to defuse the situation, but it escalated into a violent altercation, leaving him with multiple stab wounds.

