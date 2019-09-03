Bollywood Hungama

Kangana Ranaut to shoot a grand retro dance number for Jayalalithaa biopic

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kangana Ranaut is indeed a perfectionist who believes in attending to each detail to ensure flawless performance. The actress is currently preparing for the awaited Jayalalithaa biopic, which is titled Jaya in Hindi and Thalaivi in Tamil. The film is being directed by AL Vijay, and has been written by Baahubali & Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi writer K.V. Vijayendra Prasad and Dirrty Picture and Once Upon A Time in Mumbai writer Rajat Arorra.

From the past one week, Kangana Ranaut is being spotted attending Bharatnatyam classes regularly, and there is a lot of excitement around what the actress has in store for the audience. Prior to becoming a politician, Jayalalithaa was also an actress. It has now been revealed that Kangana will shoot a grand song for the film with over 100 background dancers. The song will be choreographed by Gayathri Raghuram, a renowned choreographer from South Indian Film Industry. In accordance with the period the track is set in, the song will have a distinct retro vibe. Going by her diligent rehearsals looks like Kangana is all set to deliver a song which will set new benchmarks.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be seen next in Panga, which has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut to begin prep for Jayalalithaa biopic in Manali

