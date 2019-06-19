Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 19.06.2019 | 10:24 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mental Hai Kya trailer launch delayed as Indian Psychiatric Society questions the title

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mental Hai Kya is under the radar by the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) over the title and the motion poster that was released yesterday by the makers. Producer Ekta Kapoor is going to attend the meeting held today among the Indian Psychiatric Society and the Central Board of Film Certification officials. A special screening will be held to review the trailer and the title of the film.

The trailer of this upcoming film was slated to be launched today, but the release has been delayed because IPS has filed a complaint against the makers for the title might be offensive to the mental health community. CBFC being the governing body received the trailer from the makers on June 11 but, since the complaint has been filed, they are trying to find a mid-ground between the petitioner and the applicant.

Ekta Kapoor has made it clear that the film encourages you to celebrate your uniqueness and does not mean to offend or marginalise the mental health community. The court has adjourned the decision to next week since the meeting is most likely to be held today. As of now, the makers and fans can only wait it out for the decision to be announced. Mental Hai Kya is slated to release on July 26 clashing with Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon starrer Arjun Patiala.

Also Read: Mental Hai Kya: Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut to FIGHT IT OUT in this murder mystery

More Pages: Mental Hai Kya Box Office Collection

