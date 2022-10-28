Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan will play lead characters in Katha Ankahee that will air on Sony TV.

Aditi Sharma, who has worked with Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh and has played some beloved roles in series like Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, is all set to return to the small screen. The actress will now be seen in the Hindi remake of the globally acclaimed Turkish series 1001 Nights (Binbir Gece) and it will also feature Adnan Khan.

Aditi Sharma will be seen in Hindi remake of the Turkish series 1001 Nights

Bringing forth another intriguing story, Sony Entertainment Television unveils the first look of Katha Ankahee, the Hindi remake of the globally acclaimed Turkish series 1001 Nights (Binbir Gece) that’s adapted in over 50 countries. As mentioned before, the Hindi remake of the show will feature Aditi Sharma as the leading lady whereas Adnan Khan will be the leading man. A source close to the show confirmed the details adding, “With its captivating narrative and characters, the show will tug at your heartstrings just like the remarkable impression it etched in the hearts of millions across the world.” The tagline of the show is ‘Inki kahaani mein hai kasak nafrat ki, ya kashish pyaar ki? Jaaniye’.

Sony Entertainment will be producing this Hindi remake of the globally acclaimed Turkish series 1001 Nights (Binbir Gece) that’s adapted in over 50 countries.

Also Read: Sony Entertainment Television announces the Hindi remake of the Turkish drama 1001 Nights; gets the title Katha Ankahee

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.