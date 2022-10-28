comscore

Rubina Dilaik and Sanam Johar return to perform on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa after actress’ injury

Bollywood News

Choreographer Sanam Johar opens up on the limited amount of time they got to practice after Rubina Dilaik sustained injuries during rehearsals.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, which returned to the small screen after a five-year hiatus, has been dishing out some of the best performances every week. Bringing interesting themes every passing week, the recent episode marked the war between two teams, Madhuri ki Rockstars & Karan Ke Johars. One of the most popular contestants among them is Rubina Dilaik, who has often been raved by audiences for her power packed performances. However, during her rehearsals with choreographer Sanam Johar, the actress sustained injuries on her shoulder and neck. But it seems that the celebrity dance show teacher-student couple has bounced back with full energy.

Rubina Dilaik and Sanam Johar return to perform on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa after actress’ injury

Rubina Dilaik and Sanam Johar return to perform on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa after actress' injury

Fans of the actress would be aware that Rubina Dilaik took to her social media to share a video of sustaining serious neck injury during her dance rehearsals with choreographer - actor Sanam Johar. But as per sources the power duo stole everyone's heart with their performance this week. This week's theme is international dance styles. Rubina and Sanam were a part of Madhuri ke Rockstars.

Speaking about it, Sanam Johar said, “Rubina had been injured but she's a thorough sport and bounced back in no time. You'll see for yourself in our performance. This was the best so far and also the fastest we've practiced and performed. We were one of the last ones to perform so we did our act somewhere close to midnight but you can't tell. I'm nervous as we are now entering the final leg of the competition.'

With only last 4 weeks remaining, the competition is only going to get tougher. Sanam has already been a runner up earlier of a couple dance reality shows. Only time will tell if he will be able to beat his own feat.

Also ReadJhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rubina Dilaik suffers neck and shoulder injuries; shares pic on Instagram

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

