Director Nag Ashwin confirms that work on the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD has begun, with some portions already filmed during the production of the first part.

Director Nag Ashwin confirms Kalki 2898 AD sequel in progress; says, “The second part should hopefully take lesser time to complete and release than the first one”

The suspense finale of Kalki 2898 AD left spectators anxious for more, but the wait will be short because work on the sequel is already started.

Director Nag Ashwin confirms, “Yes, work is happening on the second one. We had shot portions of it in the earlier schedules when part one was being filmed. We shot for about 20 days. But there's still a long way to go in terms of planning and thinking.” He added, "However, the second part should hopefully take lesser time to complete and release than the first one."

Kalki 2898 AD took about five years to develop due to the groundbreaking visual effects required to bring its planet to life. The film, which was released in June, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Kamal Hassan in leading roles.

The filmmaker was inspired by the Mahabharata for the film's plot, and he says the second episode will continue the story.

Ashwim said, “What we chose to do and the way we did it, such a situation didn't arise,” he continued, “It didn't come to a point where we had to be overtly cautious. What's written in Mahabharata, we kept it straightforward that way.”

Ashwin added that he felt it was the right time to enlighten audience in our country to our own stories. "I felt it was the right time to tell this story. There is a huge audience in our country- not just in cities, but smaller towns who embrace stories like Marvel and Star Wars. I felt we should explore our homegrown superheroes, it is very Indian," Ashwin wraps up.

