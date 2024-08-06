The song's immense popularity after the film's release and its use in promotions further justified Ilaiyaraaja's demand for compensation.

Veteran music composer Ilaiyaraaja claimed compensation from the team behind the blockbuster Malayalam film Manjummel Boys for unauthorized use of his iconic song 'Kanmani Anbodu'. In May 2024, Ilaiyaraaja sent a legal notice to the producers, accusing them of using his 1991 hit song 'Kanmani Anbodu' from the Tamil film Gunaa without his permission.

Ilaiyaraaja gets Rs. 60 lakh in legal battle against Manjummel Boys for unauthorized use of his song: Report

This song, originally picturized on Kamal Haasan in the famous Guna caves, holds a special place in the hearts of many fans. According to reports, Ilaiyaraaja demanded a hefty compensation of Rs. 2 crore, citing the song's extensive use in Manjummel Boys at a critical juncture, significantly contributing to the movie's success. Despite the initial demand, the legal battle concluded with Ilaiyaraaja receiving Rs. 60 lakh in compensation. According to a report in Money Control, the negotiation process was intense, with the producers – Soubin Shahir, Babu Shahir, and Shawn Antony – meeting the composer in person to discuss the matter. The producers reportedly found the compensation demand unreasonable, but an agreement was reached after prolonged discussions.

The song 'Kanmani Anbodu' was used extensively especially at a pivotal moment in the film, thereby elevating the scene. The song's immense popularity after the film's release and its use in promotions further justified Ilaiyaraaja's demand for compensation. However, the producers felt the amount was too high and engaged in intense negotiations before settling the matter.

As reported by LiveLaw, Ilaiyaraaja asserted that merely crediting him in the title cards did not equate to obtaining permission, license, or consent for using his musical work. He emphasized that the unauthorized commercial exploitation of his work without payment of royalty or license fee was a legal violation. "Even though the makers credited me in the title cards, it does not substitute for my permission/license/consent for using the musical work," he stated. He further underscored that his rights as the owner of the musical work are protected under the Copyrights Act 1957.

