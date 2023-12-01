Giorgia Andriani, the former flame of Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan, has confirmed the long-speculated rumours about their breakup. Giorgia opened up about the end of their relationship, shedding light on the dynamics that led to the split.

Giorgia Andriani CONFIRMS breakup with Arbaaz Khan; says, “We both know it wouldn’t have lasted forever”

Giorgia Andriani and Arbaaz Khan's romance had been in the public eye since they began dating, following Arbaaz's divorce from Malaika Arora after a 19-year marriage. Giorgia, during an interview with Pinkvilla, expressed that despite the breakup, she and Arbaaz shared a deep friendship and that she would always cherish their connection.

Andriani asserted, “We were best friends, and I will always have feelings for him. The relationship that he had with Malaika did not really come in the way of my relationship with them. What I am now… to be called somebody’s friend, I definitely find it very demeaning. We both know it wouldn’t have lasted forever because we were very different.”

On a related note, it is worth mentioning here that Malaika Arora, Arbaaz's ex-wife, during one of the Move In With Malaika episodes, was asked about the same. When Karan Johar asked about Arbaaz's breakup speculations with Giorgia, Malaika stated that she refrains from delving into the personal affairs of her ex-husband and their son. She described her current equation with Arbaaz as 'lovely' and significantly improved.

