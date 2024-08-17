The film features Kartik Aaryan in the title role, who also bagged the award for Best Actor in the same festival.

While last evening marked a special moment for many National Film Award winners, many of the other celebrities who were a part of the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2024 in Australia too were felicitated. Kartik Aaryan and Ram Charan were among the actors who received special honors and joining them is also popular filmmaker Kabir Khan. After Kartik bagged an acting award for his performance in the recently released Chandu Champion, it was filmmaker Khan who got felicitated for his work in the biopic.

Kabir Khan receives Best Director award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 for Chandu Champion

Kabir Khan bagged the Best Director award at the ongoing IFFM in Australia for Chandu Champion and the official social media handle of the festival shared this news on social media.

Meanwhile, producer Sajid Nadiadwala expressed his happiness over the film winning accolades at the festival and shared about it on the social media platform X, aka Twitter, saying, “Champion winning hearts at the @IFFMelb ! ?????? Thank you for all the love showered on our film!” While he did tag the winners including Kartik Aaryan who won the Best Actor and Kabir Khan, he also tagged the rest of the team of the film including the crew.



For the unversed, Chandu Champion is inspired by true events and is loosely based on the life story of India's first Paralympics gold medallist Murlikant Petkar. Shot across multiple locations, Chandu Champion features an ensemble cast of Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Aniruddh Dave, Shreyas Talpade, Nitin Bhajan, Hemangi Kavi, among others. The film traces the journey of a stubborn village boy who dreams of winning the Arjuna Award but ends up being awarded Padma Shree and traces his experiences as an aspiring athlete, his tenure in the military and his participation in Paralympics.

